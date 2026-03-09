Make: Live – Volume 96 Show & Tell

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 @ 4 PM Pacific Time

Join Make: Editors live for a chat with the authors of Make: Volume 96 as they show off and talk about the inspiration and elbow grease behind their builds.

Backyard Brain’s Alex Hatch will show off his neuro-powered Spider-Man-inspired web flinger, Justin Andarza will talk about how he transforms physical spaces into immersive, video game-like experiences with his company Warped Worlds, pseudonymous craftswoman sky-guided will power up her high voltage plasma toroid generator and walk us through the science behind it, and Robert Quattlebaum will share how art, code, and hardware come together as Lumanoi interactive LED sculpture.

