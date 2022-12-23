Maker Faire Taipei returns on Christmas Day! In its 9th year, Maker Faire Taipei may be closing out another year of Maker Faire, but as usual it is opening up new worlds for the many makers and participants who come to share what they’ve made and check out what others are doing. Organized by the community non-profit Taiwan Makers Association, which runs FabLab Taipei, and is an invaluable resource for makers across the island, providing opportunities for learning digital fabrication. Hosting the Maker Faire has furthered their goal of “helping everyone to make almost anything and enhance global collaboration.” Here’s a sneak peek at some of their star makers and the road to the venue.
Makers + More
Tainan maker Anadou Mu Zuo creates exceptionally cute wooden toys and crafts them into complex autonoma of everyday life. Featuring bears, elephants, geese, the occasional human, and plenty of other creatures each piece is a still life in three dimensions.
Jonathan Minchin will share his innovative vision of world ecology at Maker Faire Taipei. A multidisciplinary architectural designer and maker, Jonathan works between the built environment and digital fabrication with a particular focus on rural contexts. He founded the Green Fab Lab at Valldaura Labs, IAAC Campus in Barcelona in 2013 and is currently the Project Manager of an EU Horizon 2020 program that develops tools for Climate Resilient Agriculture; and (ROMI) Robotics for Microfarms, which develops open technologies to assist organic, diversified, vegetable farmers, and which he’ll be focusing on in his presentation at Maker Faire Taipei.
ROMI is a four-year Europe-funded research project committed to promote a sustainable, local, and human-scale agriculture. The goal is to develop an open-source, affordable, multipurpose platform adapted to support organic and poly-culture market-garden farms. Small, diversified vegetable farms have an important role to play in sustainable food production. Installed close to cities, they provide healthy vegetables at accessible prices through short supply chains.
Annxannxdesign was founded in Los Angeles in 2013 by Han-Yin Hsu and is currently based out of the greater Seattle area. I’m interested in art, sculpture, literature, architecture, and mostly… people! I found that jewelry is an art form that can integrate all my interests in a minimalist way. Hsu came from Taiwan and graduated with a Master’s Degree from the Southern California Institute of Architecture in 2011. After working at several interior design and architecture offices, she realized she needed to express her ideas more directly and intimately and design something that I could see, touch, and experience physically.
Orange Silver Lin is an VR artist from Taiwan. She’ll be doing a live performance of VR painting and writes about the process. You can find links to her work and social here.
Check out last year’s virtual event HERE. Congratulations to the awesome team at Taiwan Makers Association for supporting and growing Taiwan’s diverse maker culture.
A teacher used a digital self-made power device, combined with the metaverse ARVR virtual reality exploration, to present the learning innovation and practice of cross-domain, cross-language, cross-time and space, metaverse、NFT, digital walletIt’s really trendy to combine in the classroom!!!