Maker Faire Taipei Returns On Christmas Day

Jonathan Minchin will share his innovative vision of world ecology at Maker Faire Taipei. A multidisciplinary architectural designer and maker, Jonathan works between the built environment and digital fabrication with a particular focus on rural contexts. He founded the Green Fab Lab at Valldaura Labs, IAAC Campus in Barcelona in 2013 and is currently the Project Manager of an EU Horizon 2020 program that develops tools for Climate Resilient Agriculture; and (ROMI) Robotics for Microfarms, which develops open technologies to assist organic, diversified, vegetable farmers, and which he’ll be focusing on in his presentation at Maker Faire Taipei.

ROMI is a four-year Europe-funded research project committed to promote a sustainable, local, and human-scale agriculture. The goal is to develop an open-source, affordable, multipurpose platform adapted to support organic and poly-culture market-garden farms. Small, diversified vegetable farms have an important role to play in sustainable food production. Installed close to cities, they provide healthy vegetables at accessible prices through short supply chains.