Reminiscing About the Maker Faires of 2024

2024 was a good year for Maker Faires. We expanded Maker Faire Bay Area with 1500+ makers and sponsors who showcased almost 400 exhibits, attractions, and hands-on activities. Plus we debuted a whole new darkroom featuring the mind-expanding Penrose Tile Wall.

At Maker Faire Rome, we saw generators built from roof vents, robots, haptic gloves, more robots, textile art, a redesigned speculum, and more.

We traveled to Maker Faire Shenzhen and saw over 120 booths showing off AI stuffed animals, classic game controllers, and the latest products from major hardware companies.

Maker Faire Hannover celebrated their 10 year anniversary.

Maker Faire Kyiv made an incredible comeback in March.

The Czech Republic hosted not one or two or six but twelve Maker Faires in 2024.

Maker Faire Miami featured work from over 130 creators, including guests from Tested and Microsoft, and some award-winning cosplay.

Who knows what amazing Maker Faires we’ll see in 2025? There are ways of finding out.