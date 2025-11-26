Review: HOTO Precision Screwdriver Pen

Manufacturer: HOTO
Price as tested: $20
Link: https://hototools.com/products/24in1-precision-screwdriver
A wise man once said, “It’s amazing how many things can be taken apart with just one ordinary screwdriver!” That’s even more true of HOTO’s Precision Screwdriver Pen, a portable toolkit that blends EDC functionality in a chic device.
It’s a perfect travel tool. It fits 24 bits in a small package, weighs less than my old 38-bit set, and takes up one-quarter of the space. The clever bit storage magazine is reminiscent of the Barbasol can in Jurassic Park.
Every connection on it is magnetic, so there are no threads or plastic snaps to fiddle with. Bits easily pop out of storage. Facets around the case help keep it from rolling away.
A minor nitpick is that while the width is comfortable, it may get in the way of deeper holes. Still, the only reason I’d leave this out of my travel repair kit is that it looks so nice I’m afraid to scratch it.
It’s available in fun colors and gray.
