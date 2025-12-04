Review: MicroJig Grr-Ripper 2Go

Review: MicroJig Grr-Ripper 2Go

By Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman

Sam Freeman is an Online Editor at Make. He builds props, plays games, collects retro tech, and tries to get robots to make things for him. Learn more at samtastic.co

Manufacturer: MicroJig

Price as tested: $20

Link: https://www.microjig.com/products/grr-ripper2-go

If you have a table saw, you need a push block. It can be as simple as a scrap stick or as fancy as the MicroJig Grr-Ripper Pro all over YouTube. There’s a middle ground in the Grr-Ripper 2Go.

It’s magically grippy, far more than my generic store-bought block or homemade plywood board. And compared to a narrow stick, it’s easier to push inward and down with one hand. 

The 2Go handles narrow cuts down to 5/16” as long as you don’t also use a blade guard. I wish the sample they sent came with a heel on the back, but there’s slots to add your own. I appreciate how the high handle keeps my hand far from the blade.

Which push block would you use?

If I could only have one pusher, I’d stick with a homemade rabbit. But I’m a grown-up who’s allowed to own multiple tools, and for the right jobs MicroJig’s Grr-Ripper 2Go feels safer. It doesn’t make me a better woodworker, but it does help keep my cuts steady.

