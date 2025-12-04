Review: MicroJig Grr-Ripper 2Go

Manufacturer: MicroJig
Price as tested: $20
Link: https://www.microjig.com/products/grr-ripper2-go
If you have a table saw, you need a push block. It can be as simple as a scrap stick or as fancy as the MicroJig Grr-Ripper Pro all over YouTube. There’s a middle ground in the Grr-Ripper 2Go.
It’s magically grippy, far more than my generic store-bought block or homemade plywood board. And compared to a narrow stick, it’s easier to push inward and down with one hand.
The 2Go handles narrow cuts down to 5/16” as long as you don’t also use a blade guard. I wish the sample they sent came with a heel on the back, but there’s slots to add your own. I appreciate how the high handle keeps my hand far from the blade.
If I could only have one pusher, I’d stick with a homemade rabbit. But I’m a grown-up who’s allowed to own multiple tools, and for the right jobs MicroJig’s Grr-Ripper 2Go feels safer. It doesn’t make me a better woodworker, but it does help keep my cuts steady.
