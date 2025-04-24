Another leader in embedded vision, Arducam have been pumping out a multitude of industry-ready yet maker-accessible products since 2012. The PiNSIGHT fuses a 4K camera plus hardware-based encoding and AI acceleration with your existing Raspberry Pi 5 to create an “intelligent vision hub” with extensive available pre-trained computer vision models supported by great documentation and examples.
Reviewed: Arducam PiNSIGHT
Why To Buy
Extensive pre-trained computer vision models and great documentation save time fumbling so you can focus on your project.
|Specs
|PiNSIGHT
|By: Arducam
|Type:
|Single Board Computer
|Price:
|$100
|Dimensions:
|88.5mm×58mm×10mm
|Clock Speed:
|700MHz
|Main Processor:
|Intel Movidius Myriad X
|Memory:
|16MB flash
|WI-FI:
|No
|Bluetooth:
|No
|Video:
|4056×3040 (12MP) camera
|Ethernet:
|No
|Input Voltage:
|5V, 1A
|Battery Charging:
|No
|Operating Voltage:
|3.3V