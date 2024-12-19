One of the first exciting new releases of 2024 was the open-source AI-focused BeagleY-AI from BeagleBoard. A departure from their typical “cape” headers, the BeagleY adopts a Pi-like form factor, with quad 1.4GHz 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 cores, a powerful GPU supporting three simultaneous displays, and a built-in 4 TOPS AI co-processor.
Reviewed: BeagleBoard BeagleY-AI
Why To Buy
It’s a low-cost, open source dev board with enough power for AI robotics vision.Buy Now
|Specs
|BeagleBoard BeagleY-AI
|By: Seeed Studio
|Type:
|Single Board Computer
|Price:
|$72
|Dimensions:
|85mm×56mm×20mm
|Software:
|Debian 12.5
|Clock Speed:
|1.4GHz
|Main Processor:
|64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A53
|Memory:
|4GB LPDDR4
|WI-FI:
|Wi-Fi 6
|Bluetooth:
|Bluetooth Low Energy
|Video:
|microHDMI, OLDI (LVDS), MIPI-DSI
|Ethernet:
|yes
|Input Voltage:
|5V, 3A
|Battery Charging:
|no
|Operating Voltage:
|5V (3.3V I/O)