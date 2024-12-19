One of the first exciting new releases of 2024 was the open-source AI-focused BeagleY-AI from BeagleBoard. A departure from their typical “cape” headers, the BeagleY adopts a Pi-like form factor, with quad 1.4GHz 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 cores, a powerful GPU supporting three simultaneous displays, and a built-in 4 TOPS AI co-processor.