The LattePanda Mu is DFRobot’s take on the compute modules offered by the likes of Raspberry Pi. Unlike the Arm-powered Pi CM4, however, it is based on the quad-core 3.4GHz Intel N100, with claimed performance of more than double the latest Pi 5, as well as 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 64GB of integrated eMMC 5.1 storage. An open-source carrier implementation turns it into a tiny PC motherboard, complete with PCIe slots, perfect for your next Windows or Linux-based project.
Reviewed: DFRobot LattePanda Mu
|Specs
|LattePanda Mu
|By: DFRobot
|Type:
|Single Board Computer
|Price:
|$189
|Dimensions:
|69.6mm×60mm (module only)
|Software:
|Windows 11, Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 12.5
|Clock Speed:
|3.4GHz
|Main Processor:
|64-bit quad-core Intel N100
|Memory:
|8GB LPDDR5, 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
|WI-FI:
|No
|Bluetooth:
|No
|Video:
|HDMI 2.0 4k60, eDP 1.4b
|Ethernet:
|Yes (carrier)
|Input Voltage:
|9V–20V
|Battery Charging:
|No
|Operating Voltage:
|3.3V