The LattePanda Mu is DFRobot’s take on the compute modules offered by the likes of Raspberry Pi. Unlike the Arm-powered Pi CM4, however, it is based on the quad-core 3.4GHz Intel N100, with claimed performance of more than double the latest Pi 5, as well as 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 64GB of integrated eMMC 5.1 storage. An open-source carrier implementation turns it into a tiny PC motherboard, complete with PCIe slots, perfect for your next Windows or Linux-based project.