We featured the VIM4 before, and we’re excited to see Khadas again with the VIM1S. Its combination of compact size, yet full-size ports and built-in storage (saving you a bundle on specialty cables and accessories), plus great graphical performance and Oowow OS delivery service make it stand out in the single board computer (SBC) space.
Reviewed: Khadas VIM1S
|Specs
|VIM1S
|By: Khadas
|Type:
|Single Board Computer
|Price:
|59
|Dimensions:
|82mm×58mm×13mm
|Software:
|Ubuntu 22.04, Armbian, CoreELEC, Android 11
|Clock Speed:
|2.0GHz
|Main Processor:
|64-bit quad-core Cortex-A35
|Memory:
|2GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC 5.0, 32MB SPI flash
|I/O Pins Digital:
|27
|I/O Pins Analog:
|2
|WI-FI:
|Wi-Fi 5
|Bluetooth:
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Video:
|HDMI 2.1 4k60
|Ethernet:
|Yes
|Input Voltage:
|5V
|Operating Voltage:
|3.3V