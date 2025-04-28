Make: Volume 91’s cover focuses on RP2350-based boards, and Pimoroni are a leading adopter of Raspberry Pi’s new silicon. Their Plasma board is a USB-C powered controller for addressable RGB LED strips, with screw terminals for easy attachment, a Qwiic connector for convenient expansion, and 3A of juice to power fun glowies like their optional 10-meter LED star strip.
Reviewed: Pimoroni Plasma 2350
Why To Buy
Use it to control a high-power addressable RGB LED strip without soldering.
|Specs
|Plasma 2350
|By: Pimoroni
|Type:
|Microcontroller
|Price:
|$13
|Dimensions:
|60mm×22mm
|Software:
|MicroPython, CircuitPython, C/C++
|Clock Speed:
|150MHz
|Main Processor:
|Dual Arm Cortex M33
|Memory:
|520KB SRAM, 4MB QSPI flash
|WI-FI:
|no
|Bluetooth:
|no
|Video:
|Not specified
|Ethernet:
|no
|Input Voltage:
|3.3V - 5.5V
|Battery Charging:
|no
|Operating Voltage:
|3.3V