On the smaller side, Seeed’s Grove Vision AI v2 Kit bundles an AI-optimized Arm Cortex-M55/Ethos-U55-based board with an optional OV5647 Camera Module and Xiao ESP32-C3 to create an approachable machine vision solution leveraging no-code SenseCraft pre-trained models. An extensive wiki and examples help makers take things to the next level with their own custom AI solutions.