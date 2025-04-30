On the smaller side, Seeed’s Grove Vision AI v2 Kit bundles an AI-optimized Arm Cortex-M55/Ethos-U55-based board with an optional OV5647 Camera Module and Xiao ESP32-C3 to create an approachable machine vision solution leveraging no-code SenseCraft pre-trained models. An extensive wiki and examples help makers take things to the next level with their own custom AI solutions.
Reviewed: Seeed Studio Grove Vision AI Module V2
|Specs
|Grove Vision AI Module V2
|By: Seeed Studio
|Type:
|Microcontroller
|Price:
|$32
|Dimensions:
|40mm×20mm×10mm
|Software:
|Arduino IDE, TensorFlow, PyTorch
|Clock Speed:
|400MHz
|Main Processor:
|Dual-core Arm Cortex-M55 and Arm Ethos-U55
|Memory:
|2432KB RAM
|WI-FI:
|2.4GHz Wi-Fi (via attached XIAO ESP32C3)
|Bluetooth:
|Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0(via attached XIAO ESP32C3)
|Video:
|2952×1944 (5MP) camera
|Ethernet:
|No
|Input Voltage:
|3.3V
|Battery Charging:
|No
|Operating Voltage:
|3.3V