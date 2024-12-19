As the artificial intelligence ecosystem continues to mature, more application-specific hardware is beginning to emerge. Perhaps the most striking example of this trend is Seeed’s open-source physical AI agent, Watcher. This device combines local AI processing via its Himax WiseEye2 HX6538 chip with cloud or on-premise assistance for more complicated tasks, allowing you to, for example, request notifications upon the detected presence of people wearing delivery uniforms by the built-in camera.
Reviewed: Seeed Studio SenseCAP Watcher
|Specs
|Seeed Studio SenseCAP Watcher
|By: Seeed Studio
|Type:
|Single Board Computer
|Price:
|$99
|Dimensions:
|64mm×68mm×19.5mm
|Software:
|SenseCraft
|Clock Speed:
|240MHz
|Main Processor:
|32-bit ESP32-S3 (dual-core Tensilica LX7)
|Memory:
|8MB flash, 520kB SRAM, 8MB PSRAM
|WI-FI:
|Yes
|Bluetooth:
|Bluetooth Low Energy
|Video:
|1.45" round 412×412 display, 2952×1944 (5MP) camera
|Ethernet:
|No
|Input Voltage:
|5V
|Battery Charging:
|No
|Operating Voltage:
|3.3V