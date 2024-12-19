As the artificial intelligence ecosystem continues to mature, more application-specific hardware is beginning to emerge. Perhaps the most striking example of this trend is Seeed’s open-source physical AI agent, Watcher. This device combines local AI processing via its Himax WiseEye2 HX6538 chip with cloud or on-premise assistance for more complicated tasks, allowing you to, for example, request notifications upon the detected presence of people wearing delivery uniforms by the built-in camera.