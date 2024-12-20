Another AI-in-a-box solution is the Person Sensor from Useful Sensors (not to be confused with their product literally named “AI in a Box”). This thumbnail-sized board uses its built-in camera and smarts to detect and identify faces, without requiring users to obtain a degree in machine learning. In addition to making it simple to use, the abstracted black-box functionality also helps ensure privacy.
Reviewed: Useful Sensors Person Sensor
Why To Buy
Simple solution for detecting and identifying faces without complicated programming, while ensuring privacy.
|Specs
|Useful Sensors Person Sensor
|By: Useful Sensors
|Type:
|Microcontroller
|Price:
|$10
|Dimensions:
|19mm×16mm
|Software:
|Arduino IDE, Python, CircuitPython, C/C++ via I2C Qwiic connector
|Clock Speed:
|Not specified
|Main Processor:
|Not specified
|Memory:
|Not specified
|WI-FI:
|no
|Bluetooth:
|no
|Video:
|Not specified
|Ethernet:
|no
|Input Voltage:
|3.3V
|Battery Charging:
|no
|Operating Voltage:
|3.3V