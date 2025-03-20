Arduino Days Are Back for 2025

Arduino Days Are Back for 2025

Arduino Days are back once again! It’s online-only like last year, but this time it’s a two-day event. March 21-22 will celebrate 20 years(!) of everyone’s favorite dev board. Friday’s talks center around automation applications, while Saturday is all about education and community.

Day 1 (automation) highlights:

  • Arduino Opta Under the Hood: A Hardware Deep Dive
  • Axelera: On-Device Local LLMs Running at the Edge
  • Meet Your AI-Powered coding companion: Introducing Arduino AI Assistant
  • Revolutionizing Prototyping: meet the Arduino Portenta Prototyping Kit
  • Shaping the Future of Automotive Innovation
  • Exploring Nano Matter: The Future of Smart Home Devices
  • New product announcement: Arduino and M5Stack unveil the Arduino Nesso N1

Day 2 (education & community) highlights:

  • Students of Maker Faire Rome 2025
  • Unlocking students’ creativity with cool robotic projects and block-based programming
  • Nature Meets Technology: Building a Greener Future with Algae and Arduino
  • A Legacy of Open Innovation: How Arduino and Raspberry Pi Continue to Empower Creators
  • Batteryrunner: an Arduino-powered, fully custom electric car
  • Making Innovation Accessible: How Arduino & Adafruit Support Creators Everywhere
  • And lots more community projects

You can find out more info on the Arduino Days website.

Why do we love Arduino?

From the start, Arduino changed the DIY electronics landscape. Aimed at non-technical people building interactive projects but who didn’t know where to start, Arduino vastly simplified the experience with their unified board, bootloader, and IDE. Blinking an LED with an Arduino became a right of passage for many a DIYer, and Arduino code is the foundation of countless projects in the wild today.

If you’re looking for your own project inspiration, here’s a tiny sample of our favorite Arduino projects below. There’re even more projects in our Arduino Day Project Premium. And of course we have plenty of books and kits in the Maker Shed.

Animatronic Singing Spirits: Building Musical Ghosts With Free Software

Glowing 3D-printed ghosts on animatronic controllers, next to a laptop running free motion control software

Print, build, and animate your own musical ghosts using Bottango’s free animatronic software

ZenBot: Musical Doorbell Drumbot

Photo by Matt Alavi

Build a self-playing meditation drum actuated by seven 2-axis mallet-wielding robots

Second Sense: Build an AI Smart Nose

Make a smart sniffer that can sort coffee from tea, choose your favorite booze, or whatever else you train it to smell!

Arduino Powered Garage Parking Sensor

Use an Arduino and LED strip lights to dock your land-yacht with precision

Glow-In-The-Dark Robot Plot Clock

Build a robot arm that draws the current time in luminescent numerals.

