Elecrow have been cranking out a series of ESP32 + display combos under the CrowPanel moniker, and it was hard to pick just one, but in the end this stunning round capacitive touch model won out. Ideal for wearables, home automation, and IoT projects, it also supports the fantastic LVGL graphics library.
Reviewed: CrowPanel ESP32 1.28″ Round Display
|Specs
|CrowPanel ESP32 Display 1.28 Round Display
|By: Elecrow
|Type:
|Microcontroller
|Price:
|$14
|Dimensions:
|42mm×42mm×9.8mm (round)
|Software:
|Arduino IDE, ESP-IDF, Lua RTOS, MicroPython, LVGL
|Clock Speed:
|160MHz
|Main Processor:
|32-bit ESP32-C3 (single-core RISC-V)
|Memory:
|400kB SRAM, 8kB SRAM (RTC)
|I/O Pins Digital:
|-
|I/O Pins Analog:
|-
|WI-FI:
|2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n)
|Bluetooth:
|Bluetooth 5
|Video:
|1.28" round 240×240 display
|Ethernet:
|No
|Input Voltage:
|5V
|Battery Charging:
|No
|Operating Voltage:
|3.3V