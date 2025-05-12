Another spin on the ESP32 + 1.28″ round touchscreen formula, this time from the incredibly innovative M5Stack. What makes this one stand out is the rotary dial that surrounds the screen, providing a unique and charming user input method, which combined with an RFID reader and integrated M5StampS3 makes it great for home automation projects where temperature or light levels require convenient adjustment, as well as user identification and authorization.
Reviewed: M5Stack Dial
|Specs
|M5Stack Dial
|By: M5Stack
|Type:
|Microcontroller
|Price:
|$35
|Dimensions:
|45mm×45mm×32.3mm (round)
|Software:
|Arduino, UIFlow, ESP-IDF
|Clock Speed:
|240MHz
|Main Processor:
|32-bit ESP32-S3 (dual-core Tensilica LX7)
|Memory:
|8MB flash, 520kB SRAM, 8MB PSRAM
|WI-FI:
|yes
|Bluetooth:
|Bluetooth Low Energy
|Video:
|1.28" round 240×240 display
|Ethernet:
|no
|Input Voltage:
|6V–36V
|Battery Charging:
|yes
|Operating Voltage:
|5V